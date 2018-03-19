5 injured in chieftaincy clash at Goi

news

About five (5) people are currently admission at the Battor Hospital receiving treatment after a chieftaincy dispute at Goi in the Ada West District.

The clash has also led to the arrest of 10 suspects by the police.

The Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Andrew Kumah, told Citi News that the confusion started on Sunday as a result of the installation of a rival chief in the area.

“As we are speaking, we have made some arrests. At least about 10 people have been arrested with respect to the violence, and we are still investigating trying to get those who caused the violence", he said.

George Andrew Kumah said the police had been restrained by a court order and was unable to deploy personnel to monitor the ceremony and offer protection to the new Chief.

“It is the same community divided into two. So the side opposing want the other chief. They came to attack them in their individual houses. So it is true some people have sustained some cutlass wounds. I can count about five who have sustained injuries. Some sustained very serious cutlass wounds and wounds from other implements” Supt, Kumah stated.