Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako

news

The Editor-in-Chief for the New Crusading Guide newspaper Kweku Baako has indicated that the careers and integrities of some people will be in tatters after Anas’ investigative piece titled Number 12 is screened.

Speaking on Metro TV, Mr Baako said the new investigative piece is expected to expose corrupt practices in Ghana football.

Mr Baako said that he felt very sorry for those implicated but could not but would not protect them.

READ ALSO: I don't answer to subordinates; I respond only to my boss - Minister brags

He said: “It’s a disaster, sometimes we are all human beings with some weaknesses here and there and I feel sorry for some because some are friends. If I had my way, perhaps, I would say: ‘Leave this alone’, but Anas is a different breed of animal and I have never ever in my life attempted to influence him. He brings it, I look at it, we can defend it, I say: ‘Proceed’. So, there are people whose careers or integrities may, perhaps, be in tatters.”

Meanwhile, Kwame Sefa Kayi has hinted that the impending Anas expose will let Ghanaians acknowledge the good works Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has been doing over the years.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football

A teaser of the investigation by Tiger Eye PI released on Tuesday, May 15, sparked conversations about what is to be expected when Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally spills.

The documentary will be shown for the first time at the Accra International Conference Centre on 6 June 2018.