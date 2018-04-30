Home > News > Local >

Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana


Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana

The man behind Tiger Eye PI did not state categorically what the 60 people have done.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is ready to release his most challenging undercover investigative piece, which involves 60 people who have done great evil to the state, politicians and administrators.

The award-winning journalist revealed that the 60 individuals yet to be exposed have done nothing good for Ghana and he is going to name, shame and jail them as his investigative works have always preached.

The investigative film simply titled 'Number 12' will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The man behind Tiger Eye PI did not state categorically what the 60 people have done.

READ MORE: ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges

Anas is well known for his unique undercover investigations, which have exposed many corrupt public officials and caused their trials and sentencing.

 

Ghana was hit with a massive bribery scandal in September 2015, when it was revealed in an exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye team, that Superior and lower court judges took bribes from litigants whose cases come before them.

About twenty of the Magistrate and Circuit Court judges implicated in the judicial scandal have been removed from office so far.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dissatisfaction: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps
Tragedy: Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa
Fake Pastors: Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors
HIV/AIDS Treatment: Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing
Crime: Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000
RIP: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah

Recommended Videos

‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Local News: UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies Local News UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies
Innovation: KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo



Top Articles

1 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
2 Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh...bullet
3 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
4 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of...bullet
5 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting...bullet
6 In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park...bullet
7 Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnorbullet
8 RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star...bullet
9 Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May –...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade
General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob
Infrastructure Bawumia cuts sod for 5.4km Tema concrete road