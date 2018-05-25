Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video

Home > News > Local >

This was made known by veteran journalist Kweku Baako on Oman FM’s Boiling Point on Thursday.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
President Nana Akufo-Addo was shown five minutes excerpts of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative video that bothers on corruption in Ghana football for his reaction, it has been revealed.

This was made known by veteran journalist Kweku Baako on Oman FM’s Boiling Point on Thursday.

According to him, it was agreed with the Jubilee House that the president’s reaction will be recorded and added to the investigative piece which will be aired on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He noted that the Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is currently under investigation, had made claims that bothers on the integrity on the president and the presidency and that there was the need for president Akufo-Addo to be given a hearing to clarify the allegations made against him.

He said: “A whole president’s name has been mentioned. You have to give him the chance to react.”

“You have to show it with a balance,” he added. “You are taking about the integrity of the president.”

Mr Nyankakyi has been under police investigation after President Akufo-Addo complain to the police after watching the documentary. He has been granted bail.

He is allegedly being investigated for influence peddling and defrauding by false pretence.

