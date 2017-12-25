Home > News > Local >

Insecurity :  Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional minister


Insecurity Gunmen storm home of former Brong Ahafo regional minister

They vandalised seven vehicles, including a Land Cruiser with registration number GT 9449 -14 belonging to the legislator.

  • Published:
play
Gunmen have stormed the home of Eric Opoku, a former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister under former President John Mahama.

They vandalised seven vehicles, including a Land Cruiser with registration number GT 9449 -14 belonging to the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North.

play

 

The attacked happened today [Monday, December 25] at around 9:00 am when he hosted a Christmas bash for some of his supporters.

The other vehicles vandalised include a Nissan pick-up, three taxi cabs and two private cars.

No one was injured in the attack.

The attackers, who number about seven and armed with pistols and machetes also smashed the MP's sliding doors and widows.

play

The police and officials of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) have visited the scene to start investigation into the case.

Asunafo South was one of the hotspots identified by the police in the 2016 election.

The constituency recorded many politically motivated violence before, during and after the 2016 polls.

