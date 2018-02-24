Home > News > Local >

Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence


GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence

Mr Kweku Pentsil told Accra-based Class FM that the prosecution hide vital evidence from the defence team which could have set his client free.

The attorney for Philip Akpeena Assibit has said he will appeal against the 12-year sentence handed down to his client in the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) trial.

Mr Kweku Pentsil told Accra-based Class FM that the prosecution hid vital evidence from the defence team which could have set his client free.

He also claimed that the trial judge, Justice Afia Asare-Botwe, did not avert her mind to the facts of the case while accusing the prosecution of changing the charges against Mr Assibit on multiple occasion during the trial.

“Anytime next week the appeal will come out and I can also assure you it will be coupled with an application for bail pending the determination of the substantive appeal that much I can tell you,” he said.

Mr Assibit, a representative of the Goodwill International Group (GIG), was convicted on Friday along with the former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), Abuga Pele.

Mr Pele, a former Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, was convicted on 2 counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence and was sentenced to six years in prison.

He was alleged to have recommended payment of the said amount to Assibit, CEO of Goodwill International Group when Assibit had not performed any work to merit payment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assibit was charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretence and handed 12 years prison term.

