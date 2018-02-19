Home > News > Local >

Man electrocuted to death in attempt to tap power


In Ashanti Region Man electrocuted to death in attempt to tap power

The incident happened on Saturday, with the victim losing his life in an attempt to connect power from the national grid to enable a live band play at the funeral.

A young man has been electrocuted to death at Obogu in the Asante-Akyem South District of Ashanti region whiles trying to tap power for a funeral.

The deceased is reportedly an apprentice electrician in the community and was trying to help tap the power since the current was too low.

However, he ended up getting himself electrocuted after he was trapped between the wires on the top of an electric pole.

Some young men around tried to rescue him, but found his body lifeless after managing to bring him down.

The demise of the young apprentice electrician dampened the spirit of persons who attended the funeral after they were left to mourn another loved one.

