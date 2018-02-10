Home > News > Local >

NDC MPs shocked at the demise of Ebony


Ebony's Death NDC MPs 'shocked' at Ebony's 'sudden' death

Addressing a news conference Friday to react to President Nana Akufo-Addo's state of the nation address, the NDC MPs, led by the Minority Leader, eulogise the late singer as "exceptionally talented and amazing young Ghanaian musician."

  • Published:
play Ebony
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed "shock and sadness" at the demise of Dancehall artiste Ebony.

READ MORE: Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash

Ebony died with two of her friends in a fatal crash Thursday night on her way back to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Addressing a news conference Friday to react to President Nana Akufo-Addo's state of the nation address, the NDC MPs, led by the Minority Leader, eulogise the late singer as "exceptionally talented and amazing young Ghanaian musician."

play Ebony

 

“I would like to express our shock and sadness at the sudden demise of the exceptionally talented and amazing young Ghanaian musician, Ebony, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng. Our deepest condolences to her family, her fans and the entire nation,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

READ MORE: Police release full report on Ebony’s death

“A promising, enterprising musician is gone. We commiserate with those who perished in the accident and pray that the good Lod will comfort their families and loved ones,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Turkey: Government to stop accepting Syrian refugees In Turkey Government to stop accepting Syrian refugees
Poor Roads: Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death? Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?
Kwesi Anning: Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert Kwesi Anning Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert
RIP Ebony: Police release full report on Ebony’s death RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s death
Court-martial: Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court Court-martial Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court
RIP: Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash

Recommended Videos

Local News: It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills Local News It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills
Local News: Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat Local News Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat
Local News: Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit Local News Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death NDC MPs 'shocked' at Ebony's 'sudden' deathbullet
2 Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weepsbullet
3 Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?bullet
4 RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crashbullet
5 RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Court-martial Soldier who died with Ebony to face military courtbullet
7 Mining Licence Ibrahim Mahama is not free yet - Deputy...bullet
8 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
9 Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one...bullet
10 Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace -...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash
RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s death
RIP Ebony Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony
Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death
Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips
Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
4 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his...bullet
5 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against Attacks...bullet
6 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children-...bullet
7 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

Former President John Mahama
Condolences Ebony Reigns' 'maame hwe' is my favourite - Mahama pays tribute
Ebony
Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobi
ASS.jpg
Demo Carpenters hit the streets in protest of high foam prices
Queen of Belgium
Royalty Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit