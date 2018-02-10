NDC MPs shocked at the demise of Ebony

news

National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed "shock and sadness" at the demise of Dancehall artiste Ebony.

Ebony died with two of her friends in a fatal crash Thursday night on her way back to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Addressing a news conference Friday to react to President Nana Akufo-Addo's state of the nation address, the NDC MPs, led by the Minority Leader, eulogise the late singer as "exceptionally talented and amazing young Ghanaian musician."

“I would like to express our shock and sadness at the sudden demise of the exceptionally talented and amazing young Ghanaian musician, Ebony, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng. Our deepest condolences to her family, her fans and the entire nation,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

“A promising, enterprising musician is gone. We commiserate with those who perished in the accident and pray that the good Lod will comfort their families and loved ones,” he added.