Over 400 persons faced mass ejection following a court eviction order.
The four blocks 407/408/410 and 415 had all residents evacuated by Tema Development Company Limited with assistance of NADMO in February this year.
READ MORE: Residents face eviction from Kaiser Flat in Tema
Prior the demolition, residents of the enclave had been briefed by stakeholders. Timelines for the exercise and safety measure to be adhered to prior during and after the exercise which is expected to last about 16 weeks maximum.
READ ALSO: You flout laws when you buy at unauthorised places - Mayor tells general public
The residents earlier, expressed reluctance to shift to transit camps. Some locals fear to lose their properties.