Residents evicted from Kaiser Flat in Tema as demolition takes off


Over 400 persons faced mass ejection following a court eviction order.

The 48 Engineers regiments of Ghana Armed Forces on Monday, May 28, 2018 began the demolition of four dilapidated blocks within the Kaiser Flats enclave which were declared unhabitable by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The four blocks 407/408/410 and 415 had all residents evacuated by Tema Development Company Limited with assistance of NADMO in February this year.

Prior the demolition, residents of the enclave had been briefed by stakeholders. Timelines for the exercise and safety measure to be adhered to prior during and after the exercise which is expected to last about 16 weeks maximum.

The residents earlier, expressed reluctance to shift to transit camps. Some locals fear to lose their properties.

