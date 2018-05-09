Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company

news

Frances Essiam, the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC), has been relieved off her duties pending investigations.

Essiam is engaged in a collision course with the Board Chairman of the company, Frank Boahen Agyen over the awarding of some contracts.

Reports indicate that she was fired after members of the board unanimously voted in favour of her suspension.

Yesterday, a letter surfaced in the media where the Board Chairman asked Essiam to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

Parts of the letter reads: “…at the meeting of the board on the 5th of April 2018, members unanimously asked me to write to you to demand answers for the following actions of yours; in ordering the company’s old and disused machinery for sale as scraps, did you follow due process laid by law? If yes, please state the processes you followed” among others.

This infuriated Essiam, a failed Parliamentary aspirant for the NPP in the Adentan Constituency.

In an interview on Kasapa FM, she said: “The Chairman has a malicious and evil agenda and I Frances Ewurabena Essiam will not allow any human being born of woman and man under the sun, skies and on this earth to impugn my integrity. Ghanaians know me for my diligence so I am the last person as a member of OccupyGhana."

She also claimed the Board Chairman is a mischievous man who has done nothing for the wellbeing of the company.

“I have been managing affairs from day one up to this time; and still working as the Executive officer of the company. Chairman has not contributed even GHS1, by way of even networking; secondly by even getting to the appropriate authorities. All he knows is cooking stories to disgrace the company.” she said.