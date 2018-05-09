Home > News > Politics >

Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company


Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company

Reports indicate that she was suspended after members of the board unanimously voted in favour of her sacking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Frances Essiam, the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC), has been relieved off her duties pending investigations.

Essiam is engaged in a collision course with the Board Chairman of the company, Frank Boahen Agyen over the awarding of some contracts.

Reports indicate that she was fired after members of the board unanimously voted in favour of her suspension.

Yesterday, a letter surfaced in the media where the Board Chairman asked Essiam to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

READ ALSO: Frances Essiam denies awarding fictitious contracts

Parts of the letter reads: “…at the meeting of the board on the 5th of April 2018, members unanimously asked me to write to you to demand answers for the following actions of yours; in ordering the company’s old and disused machinery for sale as scraps, did you follow due process laid by law? If yes, please state the processes you followed” among others.

This infuriated Essiam, a failed Parliamentary aspirant for the NPP in the Adentan Constituency.

In an interview on Kasapa FM, she said: “The Chairman has a malicious and evil agenda and I Frances Ewurabena Essiam will not allow any human being born of woman and man under the sun, skies and on this earth to impugn my integrity. Ghanaians know me for my diligence so I am the last person as a member of OccupyGhana."

She also claimed the Board Chairman is a mischievous man who has done nothing for the wellbeing of the company.

“I have been managing affairs from day one up to this time; and still working as the Executive officer of the company. Chairman has not contributed even GHS1, by way of even networking; secondly by even getting to the appropriate authorities. All he knows is cooking stories to disgrace the company.” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chop Chop: Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance
Assault: Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalist
Assault: NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party
Legal Action: Hajia threatens to sue NPP if... Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...
Allegations: Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence - CDG alleges
Jobless Graduates: Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Local Development: Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over slow development in Kumasi Local Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over slow development in Kumasi



Top Articles

1 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
2 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private residence...bullet
3 Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people -...bullet
4 Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDCbullet
5 Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller...bullet
6 History JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana -...bullet
7 Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...bullet
8 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia...bullet
9 Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping...bullet
10 Allegations Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Campaign Promises Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man
Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Nigeria's president, Buhari undergoes another medical trip, one year after disappearing for 103 days
Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress
Chairman Wontumi
Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi