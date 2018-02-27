Home > News > Politics >

NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will be absurd to free Abuga Pele


The party has come out to distance itself from the utterances of Nii Lante, insisting MP’s comments do not reflect the views of the NDC.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has countered claims made by Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, that the party will free the convicted Abuga Pele, if they win the 2020 elections.

Mr. Pele was jailed six years for pursuing a corrupt agenda during his time as Coordinator for Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA).

The debate concerning his conviction took another twist after Nii Lante suggested the NDC will free the former GYEEDA Coordinator if the party returns to power.

However, the party has now come out to distance itself from the utterances of the MP, insisting Nii Lante’s comments do not reflect the views of the NDC.

In a statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party said it would be “absurd” to free the Mr. Pele since his trial was began by former President John Mahama.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC wishes to place on record that the sentiment expressed by the Honourable Member on the above cited statement do not reflect in any remotest sense the position of the party regarding the fight against corruption in the country on the matter involving the conviction of Honourable Abuga Pele in particular,” the statement read.

“We wish to remind Ghanaians that the investigation and prosecution of Honourable Abuga Pele was initiated by the NDC as part of our strategy to rid the country of corruption, and this strategy involves measures to prevent corruption and how to deal with corruption when it has already occurred. They include exposure, investigation, prosecution and punishment of corruption.

“It will therefore be absurd that after a successful conviction has been achieved in this particular case, the initiator will turn around to free any person who has been convicted as a result.”

The NDC further urged President Akufo-Addo to toll the same line as Mahama, who, the statement said, mustered the courage to prosecute an appointee of his own government.

