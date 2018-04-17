Shocking Revelation NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House

news

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey, has disclosed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has its headquarters annex at the Jubilee House.

Speaking to some NPP supporters during a ceremony to handover a refurbished Ablekuma West Constituency office to the party, he said having a headquarters at the Jubilee House is in the party’s interest.

“In the Jubilee House we have the NPP headquarters there,” Mr. Commey is reported to have said, as per an audio in possession of Accra-based Starr FM.

“That place is a Zongo area and those who come there [Jubilee House] are aware and that’s where the Director of Operations is based seeking the party’s interest and coordinating everything.”

The former NPP National Organsier went on to state that he will use his powers at the Presidency to make sure that only party sympathisers are appointed to the newly created Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He called on the party supporters to remain patient, assuring that their heart desires will soon be fulfilled.

“Everyone has his/her heart desires and since your government has come to power, your heart desires will be accomplished. But it is a matter of time per God’s plan,” Mr. Commey said, adding that “because we don’t have patience, that’s why sometimes it appears that you have been forgotten or it’s taking too long.”

The further eulogized President Akufo-Addo’s achievements, insisting the NPP has attained unprecedented success since gaining power.

This, he assured, the supporters, that will soon inure to their respective benefits.