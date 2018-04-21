NPP holds regional elections

news

The governing New Patriotic Party goes to the polls today [Saturday April 21] to elect its regional executives.

In the Ashanti Region, both the regional chairman and the secretary are standing unopposed after their main challengers stepped down in the course of the week.

In the Volta Region, a disqualified regional chairman hopeful, Kofi Boateng, has secured a court injunction against the election in the region.

Mr. Boateng’s campaign aide, Nelson Kuma Oye, briefed the media on proceedings at a Ho High Court which culminated in the injunction.



“Yesterday [Thursday], the court adjourned the case and gave us an order to serve the defendant and we did that, and when they mentioned the case this [Friday] morning, they were not in court so the court granted the injunction stopping them for 10 days. The judge made them know that if they go ahead, they will face the consequences. So that was the ruling this morning,” he said.

In all, six out of 10 regions are expected to hold their regional elections today.