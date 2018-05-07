Home > Sports > Football >

Auba & Mkhi enjoy night celebrations after sending of Wenger


English Premier League Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan enjoy themselves after 5-0 win at home over Burnley

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Bourssia Dortmund duo Henreikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all smiles as they had fun after aiding Arsenal to beat Burnley 5-0.

The duo had fun terrorizing sides at Dortmund have been making frantic efforts to re-ignite that fire on the field of play.

READ ALSO:2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed for Madrid-­ Liverpool

That long lasting relationship seems to have a strong foundation from the playing circles.

On Sunday, Aubameyang took to his Instagram story posted a picture of both of them when he captioned Mkhitaryan “Mon Frere”.
 

play

 

READ ALSO: Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation

 

The game at Emirates was the last home game for Arsenal as the club play two away games against Leicester and Hiddrsfield to end the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Reports: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng
Reports: Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up
Ghana Premier League: Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars Ghana Premier League Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars
Ghana Premier League: Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month
Football: Neymar set to attend French Cup final Football Neymar set to attend French Cup final
Football: PSG face Les Herbiers in ultimate David versus Goliath Cup final Football PSG face Les Herbiers in ultimate David versus Goliath Cup final

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on...bullet
5 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble for...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and...bullet
9 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
10 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed for Madrid-Liverpool final
Ryan Giggs was part of all 13 of Alex Ferguson's Premier League winning sides
Football Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak player reveals interest from four Premier League clubs
Down but not out: Ozil has vowed to be fit in time for Germany's World Cup defence
Football Ozil joins Germany injury list, but vows to be at World Cup