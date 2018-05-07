news

Former Bourssia Dortmund duo Henreikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all smiles as they had fun after aiding Arsenal to beat Burnley 5-0.

The duo had fun terrorizing sides at Dortmund have been making frantic efforts to re-ignite that fire on the field of play.

READ ALSO:2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed for Madrid-­ Liverpool

That long lasting relationship seems to have a strong foundation from the playing circles.

On Sunday, Aubameyang took to his Instagram story posted a picture of both of them when he captioned Mkhitaryan “Mon Frere”.



READ ALSO: Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation

The game at Emirates was the last home game for Arsenal as the club play two away games against Leicester and Hiddrsfield to end the season.