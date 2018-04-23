CAF President lauds Mohammed Salah for PFA Player of the Year

news

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has congratulated Mohammed Salah for winning the 2017/2018 PFA Player of the Year.

The Liverpool forward beat Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane to the coveted award to become the first African to grab this accolade after the Algerian Riyad Mahrez in the 2015/2016 season.

Mohammed won the CAF African Player of the Year 2017 and has moved to be crowned the best in English Football.

Ahmad Ahmad congratulated Salah for making Africa Proud

“Salah has really made Africa proud. As the reigning African Player of the Year, he has proven that African players have the ability to rub shoulders with the best in the world. The African football family is proud of Salah’s achievement as a true son of the soil.

“His unrivalled commitment to both club and country makes him a role model to the youth across the continent and beyond. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,”

Liverpool go ahead to host Mohammed Salah’s former side AS Roma at Anfield in the 1st leg in the first year of the UEFA Champions League