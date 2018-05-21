Home > Sports > Football >

Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa


Ghanaian Players Abroad Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori nominated for Premier Soccer League goalkeeper of the season

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been nominated for the Premier League Soccer goalkeeper of the season.

The Black Stars current top shot stopper seems to manning the goalpost wherever he goes as he has become a mainstay with his current side Maritzburg United.

READ ALSO:Goalkeeper Richard Ofori signs years with Maritzburg United

Ofori was nominated alongside Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune and Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Richard Ofori helped his side to finish as the second best defense in the South Africa Premier Division with the division 23 goals

Richard Ofori has had an illustrious career so far as a goalkeeper on the continent. The stalwart goalkeeper was a standout performer for his former side WA All Stars during 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League.

READ ALSO:Richard Ofori's teammate dies after lightning strike

WA All Stars emerged champions as Ofori was awarded with the best goalkeeper of the year prize.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Klopp seeks fitting finale to long road to Kiev Football Klopp seeks fitting finale to long road to Kiev
GHALCA Chairman: Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
Russia 2018: Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion
Football: Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay Football Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay
Football: Liverpool can beat Real if they conquer their nerves - Alonso Football Liverpool can beat Real if they conquer their nerves - Alonso
Russia 2018: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet
4 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy for FIFA 18
Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup
England defence coach Paul Gustard is joining Premiership side Harlequins
Football England defence coach Gustard joins Harlequins