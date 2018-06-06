Home > Sports > Football >

Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cup


Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cup

Snoop Dogg has ridiculed Ghana for not going into the World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American rapper Snopp Dogg has taken to Instagram to make fun of Ghana not appearing at the World Cup.

Ghana failed to make it to the World Cup after three successive appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

READ ALSO:Key players to give Nigeria the push

Snopp Dogg made a quick comparison with Nigeria as he depicting Nigeria’s World Cup as he compared it with a random picture of a Ghanaian with a hilarious outfit

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

 

Nigeria will play in the World Cup with Croatia Argentina and Iceland

READ ALSO:Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

 Ghana lost its World Cup spot to Egypt who in Group A with host Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup
#Number12: 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako #Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Anas number 12 expose: Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose? Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?
#Number 12: These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé
Football: Remember him? Jose Antonio Reyes moves to China's second tier Football Remember him? Jose Antonio Reyes moves to China's second tier
Football: European clubs demand discussions with Infantino Football European clubs demand discussions with Infantino

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the...bullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends a training session at the FC Barcelona 'Joan Gamper' sports centre near Barcelona on June 6, 2018
Football Israeli bid to host Messi in Jerusalem thrust politics to fore
Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. has called on the national team to raise their level
Football Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup
Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
Anas exposé This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama