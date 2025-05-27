5-member robbery gang, including ‘Money Man’, jailed as police crack down on crime

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has successfully arrested, prosecuted, and secured convictions against a notorious robbery gang linked to two high-profile armed robbery incidents within the region, one at Jos Bakery in Dome and the other at ACP Junction near Kwabenya.

According to the police, the first incident occurred on 11th May 2025 at approximately 1:25 a.m., when two armed men stormed the Jos Bakery Head Office at Dome.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old mechanic Isaac Agbezudor, also known as “Money Man”, and 19-year-old okada rider Justice Akwasi Sarfo Oppong, alias “Gariba Manta” or “Demon”, arrived on an unregistered motorbike and fired a locally manufactured pistol into the air to intimidate staff.

They made away with a Tecno Pop 8 smartphone valued at GH₵1,500 and a handbag containing personal items.

Following the incident, the Regional Command launched a swift investigation.

On 14th May 2025, police apprehended Isaac Agbezudor during a covert operation.

His confession led investigators to retrieve key exhibits, including the motorcycle and clothing used in the robbery, and to identify his accomplice.

Subsequently, on 22nd May 2025, police arrested Gariba Manta at a mining site between Osino and Saaman.

He later led officers to a hideout at Sonitra, Amasaman, where the pistol and live ammunition used in the robbery were recovered.

Both suspects were prosecuted.

Agbezudor pleaded guilty and was convicted by the Kwabenya Circuit Court, receiving 10 years’ imprisonment on two counts, to run concurrently.

Gariba Manta was also convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Further investigations revealed that Gariba Manta was involved in a separate robbery on 5th February 2025 at ACP Junction.

In this incident, he acted alongside three other accomplices:

Bright Alikor, alias “Zaamani”, 21, a driver’s mate

Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, alias “Chameleon”, 23

Prince Owusu, alias “Check Boy”, 19

The group reportedly attacked a female victim with a knife and scissors, robbing her of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Samsung tablet, and GH₵6,000 in cash.

The victim sustained knife wounds during the assault.

All three were arrested through targeted covert operations and later tried at the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

Each was convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, police say they are pursuing a suspect in Koforidua believed to have purchased the stolen iPhone 11 Pro Max from the robbery.

The Accra Regional Police Command has commended its intelligence and operations units for their dedication and efficiency in bringing the perpetrators to justice.