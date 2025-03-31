Buz Stop Boys procure excavator for cleanup activities with support from Wode Maya

The Buz Stop Boys, a non-profit clean-up group has managed to secure a mini excavator to help them enhance their clean-up activities.

This was made possible when popular Ghanaian travel vlogger, Wode Maya supported the Buz Stop Boys with a sum of Ghc 20,000 to acquire the excavator.

The Buz Stop Boys volunteer to clean streets in Accra to promote environmental cleanliness nationwide. As part of their needs, the Buz Stop boys needed to raise money to clear their mini excavator from the port to facilitate their work.

Wode Maya, who was already impressed with the group’s intiative helped raise a sum of Ghc 15,000, to which he topped up with Ghc 5000 to support their cause. He believed it was about time the group got adequate support to ensure their progress.

[They] are doing an incredible job, and I feel like it’s about time we all come together and support them. The 15,000 came from different pockets in here today, people that were passing by donated and I feel like it’s about time for them to use the excavator to speed up their work.

Wode Maya was full of praise for the Buz Stop Boys, pointing out the progress they are making with their work.

But before we leave here, we all have to give [them] a round of applause for not giving up, because they started with a cutlass and now they will be suing an excavator.

The Buz Stop Boys have been working around Okponglo since yesterday as part of their clean-up cause. Support came with the presence of veteran actor Fred Amugi, who helped the group in their cleanup activities.