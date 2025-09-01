The Article 146 committee set up to investigate petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo has submitted its first report to President John Dramani Mahama.

At a brief ceremony at the Presidency, the Chair of the five-member committee, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, presented the report on behalf of the panel. He noted that the committee conducted its work in camera, in line with Article 146(7) of the 1992 Constitution, and refrained from public commentary despite what he described as “blatant false statements made about members of the committee and our work.”

Justice Pwamang said the committee recognised the considerable national and international interest in its work but chose restraint throughout the process.

Chief Justice removal probe committee submits first report to President Mahama

On the first petition, filed by Mr Daniel Ofori, the committee heard evidence from 13 witnesses called by the petitioner. The Chief Justice, who also testified and was cross-examined, presented 12 witnesses, including experts. In total, the panel received about 10,000 pages of documentary evidence from both sides. Each side was represented by four lawyers.

Presenting the report to President Mahama, Justice Pwamang stated:

After critical and dispassionate examination and assessment of all the evidence, including expert testimony, against the provisions of the Constitution and the laws, we have, without fear or favour, arrived at a recommendation on the first petition.

He disclosed that both the second petitioner and the Chief Justice requested an adjournment in respect of the second petition, which the committee granted. He added:

Accordingly, we shall be reporting on the second and third petitions in due time.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on Tuesday, 22 April, in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.

Justice Gabriel Pwamang

