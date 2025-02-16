President Mahama could face impeachment over sacking of Akufo-Addo's appointees - Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Former Suame MP and ex-Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has warned that President John Dramani Mahama could face impeachment for allegedly violating the constitution by dismissing public service workers appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, these dismissals lack constitutional justification, making Mahama’s actions a breach of his presidential oath.
The president swore an oath to uphold the constitution. If a former president lawfully appointed public service workers, and you come in and dismiss them without just cause, then you have violated the oath you swore.
Speaking on Oyerepa TV, he referenced Article 191 of the constitution, which protects public service workers from unjust dismissal, removal, or demotion.
What just cause has the president provided? These are public service workers, yet he has dismissed them despite the constitution explicitly prohibiting such actions. There was no just cause stated in the dismissal letter. If no valid reason has been provided, then the president has acted outside the constitution.
He further argued that Parliament has the authority to initiate impeachment proceedings if a president violates constitutional provisions.
In such a case, Parliament can summon him for violating the constitution, and we can refer to Article 69, which outlines the impeachment process.