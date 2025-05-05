Thousands expected to join NPP’s ‘Save Our Judiciary’ demo against CJ suspension today

Thousands of Ghanaians are expected to take part in a nationwide protest today, 5th May, led by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in response to the recent suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The demonstration, themed ‘Save Our Judiciary’, is being organised in collaboration with four other political parties: the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the National Democratic Party (NDP), the People’s National Party (PNP), and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

The protest is set to begin at 5:00 a.m. from the area opposite the Supreme Court, proceed past Parliament House, and end at Jubilee House, where a formal petition will be presented to the presidency.

In a joint statement issued on 24th April, the parties accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating a deliberate effort to intimidate and undermine the judiciary.

They described the Chief Justice’s suspension as “unlawful” and a “blatant disregard for the rule of law”.

The statement further alleged that President John Mahama is attempting to manipulate the judiciary in order to legitimise a controversial bid for a third term in office.

Justice Torkornoo was suspended on Tuesday, 22nd April, pursuant to Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision followed consultations between President Mahama and the Council of State, after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions submitted against her.

In line with constitutional provisions, a committee has been established to investigate the allegations.

The committee, formed in consultation with the Council of State, is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang of the Supreme Court.