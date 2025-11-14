Black Stars suffer 2–0 defeat to Japan in Kirin Cup friendly

Japan proved too strong for Ghana on Friday, securing a 2–0 victory in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi. The hosts started brightly and opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Takumi Minamino, captaining the Blue Samurai, finished calmly after Ghana lost possession in midfield, punishing the Black Stars for a costly turnover.

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Anang, making his debut after an impressive run with St Patrick’s Athletic, kept the scoreline respectable early on with a smart save in the 5th minute.

Otto Addo handed him his first start alongside debutant Derrick Kohn, who operated as a left wing-back.

Japan continued to dictate the tempo and eventually doubled their advantage in the 59th minute. Ritsu Doan produced a fine finish, curling the ball into the bottom corner after finding space on the edge of the box.

Ghana’s starting lineup featured: Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, and Jonas Adjetey formed the defensive trio, with Caleb Yirenkyi and Kohn deployed as wing-backs.

Kwasi Sibo paired Francis Abu in midfield, while Kamal Deen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, captaining the Black Stars for the first time alongside Brandon Thomas-Asante led the attack.

The game took a worrying turn when Abu Francis picked up a serious injury while attempting a tackle early in the second half, forcing Otto Addo into a reshuffle.

In an attempt to pull a goal, the gaffer introduced Christopher Bonsu Baah, Prince Osei Owusu, Prince Kwabena Adu, Gideon Mensah, and Alidu Seidu.

Kamal Deen came closest in the 71st minute, forcing a strong save from the Japanese goalkeeper with Brandon Thomas-Asante also testing the Japanese defense with a deflected volley.

Despite improved moments in the second half, the Black Stars could not break through Japan's resilient backline.

Anang produced several important saves to prevent a heavier defeat, but the hosts ultimately saw out the game comfortably.The victory extends Japan’s impressive build-up to the 2026 World Cup, having recently defeated Brazil 3–2.

For Ghana, the focus now shifts to their next friendly against South Korea on November 18, as Otto Addo continues to assess his young and evolving squad ahead of next year’s tournament.