‘Ghana in trouble’ as Mali set to report match officials in World Cup defeat to FIFA

Mali’s Football Federation (Femafoot) has announced its intention to file an official complaint with FIFA over what it describes as poor officiating during their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The game, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, ended in a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars thanks to a 49th-minute strike from defender Alexander Djiku.

However, the goal sparked heated protests from the Malian players, who argued that the referee failed to spot several fouls in the build-up, including one on their goalkeeper Diarra Djigui.

The match was overseen by South African referee Badi Luxolo, with Phatsoane Souru from Lesotho and Cledwin Baloyi from South Africa serving as assistant referees.

Naftal Mweshitsama Negongo of Namibia was the fourth official. Moroccan official Guezzaz Mohammed acted as Referee Assessor, while Nigeria’s Kachalla Babagana Kalli was the Match Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the contest, Malian players and technical staff were visibly frustrated with decisions from the referee and his team, frequently voicing their displeasure.

After the game, the Mali team led by their goalkeeper and coach Tom Saintfiet furiously confronted the match officials as they exited the pitch.

READ ALSO: Alexander Djiku runs to Russia after heroic Black Stars winner

Mali runs to FIFA per reports

ADVERTISEMENT

African football insider Micky Junior reports that Femafoot has resolved to submit a formal complaint to FIFA, citing what they believe was biased officiating that influenced the outcome of the match.

The defeat was a major setback for Mali, who now sit fourth in Group C with 12 points. Ghana, meanwhile, strengthened their position at the top of the group with 19 points, edging closer to securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

If the complaint is upheld, it could have wider implications for both teams as FIFA continues to push for higher refereeing standards in its competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT