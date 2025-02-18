Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has reiterated his ambition to lead Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most prestigious football clubs, despite his ongoing political commitments with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The businessman and political figure has expressed his determination to invest heavily and leverage his influence to restore the Porcupine Warriors to their former glory as a dominant force in African football.

Chairman Wontumi, who previously made headlines in 2022 for expressing interest in acquiring English Premier League side Chelsea, has yet to realise that ambition.

However, his focus remains steadfast on the future of Asante Kotoko.

In a recent interview on Wontumi radio, he confidently stated that he would one day assume the role of the club’s chairman, promising to employ both financial resources and strategic aggression to elevate the team’s status.

I know that one day, I will be Kotoko chairman. And when I become chairman, I will use money and aggression to make the team as great as it was under Herbert Mensah.

He acknowledged that his political responsibilities with the NPP sometimes limit his ability to serve the club as he would like, but he remains committed to contributing in other ways.

Because of the NPP, sometimes I don’t serve as I’m supposed to, but I still contribute in other ways.

Wontumi drew inspiration from the successful tenure of Herbert Mensah, whose administration saw Asante Kotoko shine both on and off the pitch.

Mensah’s leadership attracted significant attention and support for the club, and Wontumi aims to build on that legacy.

We all saw what Herbert did, so I will apply all of that with a bit of pride. The level I will take Kotoko to, everyone will see. But just as Jesus told Mary, ‘It’s not my time yet,’ I will also say that it’s not my turn yet.

