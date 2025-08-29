Kwesi Appiah breaks silence on GFA President’s term extension 

Sudan national team head coach Kwesi Appiah has finally spoken about the amendment to extend to the presidential term of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Appiah, who stepped down from his position on the GFA Executive Council in late 2024 due to a conflict of interest after becoming the Sudan coach, declined to speak explicitly on the news.

However, when asked in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports whether he thinks it's just politics, or the decision is good for the administration of Ghana football, he answered:

You know, when it comes to FA issues, now I'm concentrating on Sudan, so personally, I wouldn't like to make any comments on that. But many clubs agreed to it. You know, I think if they agree, then it will be, but I don't think it's got to do with politics or something.

The GFA Congress backed changes allowing presidents to serve three terms instead of two during their meeting in Prampram.

Members approved the constitutional amendment by 114 votes to 10 at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on August 12, 2025.

The decision opens the door for Kurt Okraku to remain in charge beyond his current stint, which runs until 2027.

But the 49-year-old refused to be drawn on his intentions when pressed by reporters after the vote.

Kwesi Appiah on Asante Kotoko’s chances in Africa

Meanwhile, Appiah said Asante Kotoko have been a pale shadow of themselves in recent times, but believes the club can put on a show against Nigeria’s Kwara United.

He told Pulse Sports:

I mean, for some time now, Ashante Kotoko has not been themselves. As a matter of fact, the king himself is now involved. And for that reason, everyone around is trying to help make sure Kotoko does well, especially this year.

For that reason, I believe that Kotoko is going to give a good account of themselves, but I actually don't believe in the idea that we will be better than Kwara or Kwara will be better than Kotoko.

Kwesi Appiah

According to him, Kotoko must give out their best because it will be a difficult contest.

The important thing is making sure you go out there and give the best, you know. And I think it will be a tough game, you know. But I also see that Kotoko will try and give a good account of themselves.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Kwara United in the first preliminary round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup on September 19, 2025.

