Popular known as ‘Dada Boat’, the “Potomanto” actor claims about 80 per cent of people tagged as celebrities in Ghana are broke and can’t take good care of themselves.

He made this assertion when he appeared on Nkonkonsa TV this week.

“About 80 per cent of Ghanaian celebrities cannot afford decent medical care,” he told Eugene Osafo-Nkansah. “Most of the Ghanaian celebrities are paupers.”

Using his life and financial status as an instance, Dada Boat said despite serving the industry for 26 years, he sometimes find it difficult to afford fuel for his car.

“I’m not a rich man, and I have served in an industry for 26 years. There shouldn’t be a point where I can’t afford a fuel for my care. Those points happen in my life.”

When asked to back his claims with fact, he said: “What is their source of income? What do they do to make money?”

Watch the snippet of his interview below.