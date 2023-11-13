Such a disgrace -A plus calls on Christian Council to ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo

During an appearance on United Showbiz on UTV, A Plus, who recently announced his departure from music, expressed his concerns about the two musicians. He accused them of playing with the name of God and making Christianity unattractive.

A Plus believes there is only one God with different intermediaries, including Jesus Christ for Christians.

He also acknowledged the religious practices of Muslims and Buddhists. He pointed out that traditionalists also had their way of connecting with God through their gods before the arrival of the white man.

A Plus criticized Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo for their actions, suggesting that they should no longer preach because they are causing confusion and using Christianity for their selfish interests.

In response to the recent viral video of Cecilia Marfo crying over a decrease in her church members, A Plus suggested that it might be better to close her church, as well as other "elements in the system," who enter the ministry due to hunger and poverty.