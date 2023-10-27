Adina laments over economic hardship; says 'everyone is going through it'

“It's tough. It's tough, but we're just hoping and praying for opportunities that will help make life easier. When I'm going through things, I just try to focus on the craft, focus on what it is that I'm doing that's giving me the revenue that I want. I just focus, get my passion, and try not to lose that light that's inside, because life can be really tough.” she said.

Adina during a conversation with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar disclosed that she has ventured into the fashion business and that has been quite challenging due to inflation and the high cost of production that makes it tough for businesses to operate

“I started a business this year. I set up my fashion business, and it's been ghetto like crazy, and I didn't realize how difficult it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And this was in a year, too, that things prices were shooting up, and obviously it affects how much things cost or what the total pricing of an outfit is. Therefore, clients are going to say it's too expensive and you understand them because we are going through it, but lower prices are killing you. It's crazy.” she said.

Commenting on the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, the singer said “I feel like everybody has the right to share how they really feel and what they did. I think it was a step in the right direction. They were going through it. They felt like they had the right to exercise their freedom of speech. And I think it was perfect that they did that.

“I'm hoping that we'll be able to yield some good results because that's the main reason why they went to go and stand there in the rain and all of that. And I hope that whatever the reasons, everything will be resolved,” she concluded.