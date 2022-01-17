RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger sadly announces death of father

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has been thrown into mourning as her beloved father has passed on.

Afia Schwarzenegger and late father
Afia Schwarzenegger and late father

Announcing his death this morning, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote, "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy.. I'm lost". Colleagues and fans of Afia Schwarzenegger have since been sympathizing with her.

Gloria Sarfo wrote "aaaaaw my condolences Afia, God knows best #ItIsWell" and Selly Galley added that "in everything we give thanks to God 🙏🏻 May HE be your strength in these times. My deepest condolences AFIA".

Afia Schwarzenegger's post
Afia Schwarzenegger's post Afia Schwarzenegger's post Pulse Ghana

The aged father of the social media commentator has been ill and receiving treatment before his sudden demise. About seven days ago, Afia lamented over his deteriorating health condition.

She said “whenever I have to do basic chores for my father like bath him, change his diaper and put him to sleep, it makes me sad. It makes me really sad. I wonder what we are living for in this world. It makes me really sad. It breaks my heart and I become helpless.

I’m going to D-Black’s pub to get drunk, come back and lock myself to sleep,” she added. Afia Schwarzenegger and her father have become closer in recent times as she moved him from Kumasi to come and stay with her in Accra.

Selorm Tali

