Gloria Sarfo wrote "aaaaaw my condolences Afia, God knows best #ItIsWell" and Selly Galley added that "in everything we give thanks to God 🙏🏻 May HE be your strength in these times. My deepest condolences AFIA".

Afia Schwarzenegger's post Pulse Ghana

The aged father of the social media commentator has been ill and receiving treatment before his sudden demise. About seven days ago, Afia lamented over his deteriorating health condition.

She said “whenever I have to do basic chores for my father like bath him, change his diaper and put him to sleep, it makes me sad. It makes me really sad. I wonder what we are living for in this world. It makes me really sad. It breaks my heart and I become helpless.