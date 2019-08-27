The “4 Play” actor over the weekend won the Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency with over 700 votes.

And to kick off his campaign to secure a seat in the parliamentary chamber, he has revealed that he intends to create jobs and help the youth if he becomes the Member of Parliament for his constituency.

He told Citi TV that he will use his entrepreneurial skills to help the youth get jobs to do.

John revealed that graduates have told him about being inspired by his works to start their own small businesses.

“I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a farmer. I’m a businessman and so at the end of the day, I can provide jobs for the youth. That’s the first one,” he said.

“The second one is that I can make them create their own businesses because when I speak to the youth when I speak to the university graduates, they say ‘John we can’t find jobs but I’ve started this small business what can you do for me?” he added.

He also said he is in this position to help the youth realize their dreams.

“And to be honest with you ever since I got into farming I have a lot of youth who’ve also equally gotten into farming and say John you’re the one who inspired me to get into farming. You’re the one who said okay John let all the youth get into farming and we followed your footstep. And at the end of the day, if there are no jobs you have to create jobs for yourself and most of these guys are brilliant, most of these guys are intelligent and they just need that little push”.

This comes as a surprise following a social media post he made about a bread seller in Kumasi in 2017.

He shared a photo of a KNUST graduate he spotted selling bread in traffic and accompanied the photo with the caption: “Just saw a knust grad hawking in traffic… what went wrong?”

This caused an outrage on social media, with the majority of Ghanaians bashing him.

The graduate was later identified as the owner of A1 – a popular bakery in Ghana.

John Dumelo issued an apology for erring but the question many are asking after his interview on Citi TV is that, what impact will his job creation make in the lives of graduates like the bread seller he mocked?