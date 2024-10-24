Afua Asantewaa plans new sing-a-thon despite disqualification from world record

However, during an interview with Akoma FM on October 23, 2024, the tourism ambassador revealed that she has received clearance from Guinness World Records to host another sing-a-thon in Kumasi.

"I can tell you on your show that, God willing, in December, I will be hosting another sing-a-thon, but this time I’m planning to do it in Kumasi."

"My team and I are conducting a feasibility study to determine the best location in the city for the event. This will allow the local community to experience the show and enhance my role as a tourism ambassador," she announced.

Afua emphasised that her initial disqualification has not deterred her ambition to become a Guinness World Record holder.

"The fact that I was not successful in my first attempt shouldn’t be a barrier to my quest of becoming a Guinness World Record holder," she stated.

She also mentioned that a press conference will be held to officially launch the upcoming sing-a-thon.

Background

On December 24, Asantewaa set out to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

She captured the attention of many in Ghana by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes. Initially planning to finish on December 27, she decided, after consulting with her team, to sing continuously for five days.

The event, held at Akwaaba Village in Accra near the Kotoka International Airport, drew thousands of supporters eager to witness history.

Why Asantewaa was Disqualified

In response to an email from JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie inquiring about the disqualification, it was revealed that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful due to guidelines regarding rest break timings not being followed.

In a statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, it was clarified that these are standard rules that could not have been overlooked.

"Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement read.

