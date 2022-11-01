RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Takeoff shot dead allegedly over dice game [Video]

Selorm Tali

The American music scene has been hit with another tragic news as rapper Takeoff has been shot dead.

The 28-year-old who is a member of the famous rap group, Migos, lost his life after he was shot in Houston, Texas. The incident happened at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

According to a viral eyewitness account, Takeoff was quiet whilst his Migos group member, Quavo who also doubles as his Uncle, was playing a dice game which resulted in a scuffle.

"So quavo was shooting dice and he was getting his pockets broke off bad so dude had an attitude and he tried getting aggressive with the wrong mob ties nigga (not gone drop names) and dude got on his ass then somebody they was with jumped up and that's when everybody bunched up then shots just start ringing but they were coming from somebody Migos was with but he was shooting wild and hit takeoff on accident and the other niggas start shooting back and I think he got hit again but ultimately his own niggas killed him cause when he got hit the first time I seen his body just drop," the alleged eyewitness said.

In the viral report, the witness continued that "Quavo was plexxed up over some small shit it really wasn't worth it Takeoff was the coolest quietest nigga in the room the whole time He wasn't saying a word just chillin in the cut he didn't even know what was going on he just jumped up and got shot out of nowhere Houston for sho about to be a no fly zone cause Mob supposed to be protecting these artist".

The award-winning rap group and the family of Takeoff is yet to issue an official statement on his demise. However, social media users, fans and friends of the rapper have since been sympathizing with him.

Takeoff, who's real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset his cousin.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
