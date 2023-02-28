Be my 3rd wife and never lack anything; Kyiri Abosom proposes to Delay on TV (WATCH)

A few weeks ago, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, during a church service informed his congregants that he has welcomed another child outside his marriage. He made the revelation to confirm that his marriage with his wife has ended.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending his action on the Delay she, he said “so, are you saying that because I am a pastor, I cannot give birth outside marriage? What are you saying? If you are interested, we will have a baby and there is nothing wrong with it.”

The host, Delay, then asked if Kyiri Abosom is asking her to be his third wife and replied affirmatively. "So, have you added me to your list?" Delay quizzed and he replied, "if you come to me, I will receive you with open arms".

"So will I become your third wife?" the host further asked and the man of God responded, " Yes, you will be the third wife and you will have a different assignment. Your role will be to promote the church".

"So, you will take care of me well too?" Delay asked, to which Kyiri Abosom said "what are you talking about? As a woman, you shouldn’t lack anything. Not under my watch. My name is Kwabena Sika (Kwabena money)"

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below to hear more from them.