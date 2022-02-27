The artiste beat Giovani Caleb, OB Amponsah, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Amaarae to win the account.
Black Sherif wins #EAAs Entertainment Personality of the Year
Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has emerged the Entertainment Personality of the Year award at the 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards.
The second edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards was held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on February 26, 2022.
Black Sherif went global after his ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.
The song, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has been a big hit since its release in December 2021.
The ‘Second Sermon’ remix was also premiered on YouTube and has already clocked over 720,000 views in just three days.
During the NBA All-Star game, Black Sherif’s popular song was played during the break.
The All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition game hosted every February by the National Basketball Association and showcases 24 of the league's star players.
This comes after Black Sherif first went global in October 2021 after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.
