Businessman drags Medikal to court; claims ownership of rapper’s mansion

However, Mr Bobby Yawson told blogger, Attractive Mustapha, that he is the original owner of the house.

Bobby Yawson explained to the blogger that he bought two separate lands from the Sinare family. According to him, the “Omo Ada” hitmaker and his wife, Fela Makafui, are the occupants of one of the lands.

He asserted in the interview that he began constructing a house on the land, but the project stalled because he traveled abroad for some time.

According to him, a concerned neighbor called to alert him that someone had pulled down a portion of his yet to be completed building and had started rebuilding.

He pointed out that he reported the issue to the Greater Accra Regional Police when he returned from abroad. It took the Police Service six months to conclude its investigation. By then, Medikal had completed building the house, according to Mr Yawson.

He added that a member of the Sinare family sold his land to the rapper.

“Information I picked revealed that one Rahim whose mother is part of the Sinare family gave my uncompleted house to Medikal.

“The issue is at the land court two, I trust the police system so I do not intend to use my own means.”

He is therefore seeking that the court grants him several reliefs.

He wants GHS 100,000 for the land Medikal is occupying at the moment since the rapper has already built on it and is staying in it.