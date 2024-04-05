The viral video sparked hilarious reactions from Ghanaians who found the situation amusing.
Cameroonian rapper, Lil Humble, cries out after Lyrical Joe ‘hijacked’ his song
Cameroonian rapper Lil Humble recently took to social media to share his surprise at Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe's performance on their collaboration track "Take Off."
Lil Humble shared that he had sent his song to Lyrical Joe for a feature and explained to him what he wanted. However, he was left stunned by the fiery verse the Ghanaian musician delivered.
He shared a snippet of Lyrical Joe's verse, where the Ghanaian rapper showed off his tongue-twisting rap style, completely massacring the beat.
The Cameroonian rapper further questioned if Lyrical Joe had any issues with him, given the intensity of his performance.
He asked fans of the rapper to enquire if there was an issue between them he did not know of. The video made rounds on social media, with Ghanaians reacting to the matter. Netizens of the motherland expressed how proud they were of Lyrical Joe.
