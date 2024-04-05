Cameroonian rapper, Lil Humble, cries out after Lyrical Joe ‘hijacked’ his song

Lil Humble shared that he had sent his song to Lyrical Joe for a feature and explained to him what he wanted. However, he was left stunned by the fiery verse the Ghanaian musician delivered.

He shared a snippet of Lyrical Joe's verse, where the Ghanaian rapper showed off his tongue-twisting rap style, completely massacring the beat.

The Cameroonian rapper further questioned if Lyrical Joe had any issues with him, given the intensity of his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT