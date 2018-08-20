Pulse.com.gh logo
Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Tiffany


Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer

According to the “cotyledon” singer, the relationship between herself and the ‘late’ Hiplife vocalist, Castro was very strong and she believes the vacuum left in her heart is irreplaceable.

play

Ghanaian female Afro-pop artiste,Itz Tiffany born Tiffany Owusu has said there will be no other artiste who can fill the vacuum left by Castro in her heart.

According to Itz Tiffany, Castro was a close friend and is part of her success story in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, she said, Castro will be very difficult to replace because she does not think she can relate with any artiste like she did with Castro.

"I don't think I can connect with any artiste like Castro. We are all unique in our own way so I don't think I would replace him with someone. I can work with lots of artists but I can't replace him," she revealed.

Itz Tiffany play Itz Tiffany

 

She recounted how Castro made her move out of her comfort zone to delve into another genre of music.

"Castro said because of my voice I could sing and do another genre. I used to be a rapper but Castro pushed me out of my comfort zone. He really motivated me. I really miss Castro more often. Castro is like a big brother and we 'vibe' together. He is a funny person and down to earth. He is and he was an amazing person and am blessed I met him in my life. He advised me to be versatile and that really helped me a lot," She said.

She also indicated that Castro never wrote songs like other artists do.

Itz Tiffany is currently with Midas touch record label.

