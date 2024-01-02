ADVERTISEMENT
Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Dr Bawumia, Alan and more show up (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

Dr. Daniella Cookie Elisabeth Heward-Mills, the daughter of the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, tied the knot in a plush ceremony.

The pastor's daughter married James Nii-Tetteh Chinery-Hesse at a luxurious ceremony marked by smiles and celebration held on December 23.

While the Bishop's connection to the ruling NPP party is unknown, images from the ceremony widely shared on social media show that the elegant garden wedding was attended by numerous high-profile government officials.

Among the distinguished guests were Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Former Trade Minister, now aspiring to be an Independent Presidential candidate after breaking away from the NPP, Alan John Kyerematen, was also present at the wedding held at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center in Mampong.

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, was captured officiating the marriage ceremony. See more photos from the wedding below.

