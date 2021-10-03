Delay named 'Woman of the Year" the second time; bags two other awards

Delay pipped actress Gloria Sarfo as well as Berla Mundi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Beatrice Mensah Tayui and Yaa Amoako Adu to the topmost award at the GOWA, an initiative to honour and award women making significant progress and impact in their various fields.

She won two other awards; the GOWA entrepreneur of the year and TV personality of the year.

In her acceptance speech at the GOWA ceremony held on Friday, October 1, at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Delay shared a touching story about her life and her youthful days; her sufferings and how she was homeless.

“From being homeless to owning a home, from not knowing what to eat to being an entrepreneur with a company that gives food to Ghanaians, I’ve come a long way. It’s a miracle, and it’s all because of God. I’d want to dedicate this prize to my sister and my mother’s beautiful memory.”