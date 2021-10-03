This is the second time the Delay Show host has won the award.
Delay named 'Woman of the Year" the second time; bags two other awards
Television host and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as "Delay" has retained her position as the GOWA 2021 “Outstanding woman of the year.”
Delay pipped actress Gloria Sarfo as well as Berla Mundi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Beatrice Mensah Tayui and Yaa Amoako Adu to the topmost award at the GOWA, an initiative to honour and award women making significant progress and impact in their various fields.
She won two other awards; the GOWA entrepreneur of the year and TV personality of the year.
In her acceptance speech at the GOWA ceremony held on Friday, October 1, at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Delay shared a touching story about her life and her youthful days; her sufferings and how she was homeless.
“From being homeless to owning a home, from not knowing what to eat to being an entrepreneur with a company that gives food to Ghanaians, I’ve come a long way. It’s a miracle, and it’s all because of God. I’d want to dedicate this prize to my sister and my mother’s beautiful memory.”
And to Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions (organizers of GOWA), thank you so much for your affection. Finally, Delay, what can I do without you? I’m so glad you all came to support your sister,” she said.
