'Disagree with my opinions but don't call me names' - Okyeame Kwame warns critics

Okyeame Kwame, who is currently promoting his latest song "Insha Allah," believes that disagreement is healthy, but he finds it unacceptable when critics resort to insults and name-calling rather than addressing the central ideas of his arguments.

“I don’t think Ghanaians are being hostile to my views. The same way I disagree with other people’s ideas, there’s no way I mind people disagreeing with my opinions.

“What I don’t think it’s cool is that someone puts forward an argument and instead of a counter argument or refuting the central idea, you come to do name-calling or just insult that I’m a fool, look at your forehead,” he said in a recent conversation on Graphic Showbiz.

He continued; “When someone is saying let’s not eat turtles because they have a particular role they play in the sea and they keep the world safe, and your best answer ‘is your mother’, that is what I don’t get, it decreases the discourse and take it to a realm that I’m unable to make my valid points. For instance, people have disagreed with me for saying it is inhuman to beat homosexuals and humiliate them on the streets.

“If you have any contrary opinion to that, just mention but don’t come and insult me, my mother and my family,” he added.

