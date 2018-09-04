Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise songs on stage


One Man Show Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Lucky Dube songs on stage

Revered playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte thrilled fans with sensational performances from different angles of his life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uncle Ebo Whyte play

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte over the weekend took to the stage to enact his spectacular one-man stage performance titled ‘A Crazy Ride’

Speaking to patrons of the show before his performance at the National Theatre, the Roverman Production CEO said, “I will do something I have never done before to honor and thank my God and to celebrate life”.

When Uncle Ebo Whyte took over the stage, he thrilled fans with sensational performances from different angles of his life. He performed various songs including a song from King Promise’s ‘CCTV’, Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’ and Lucky Dube’s ‘Back to My Roots’ among others.

Uncle Ebo Whyte play Uncle Ebo Whyte

 

READ MORE: I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria

He also revealed that there were several prophecies concerning his life, which indicated that death is nearer to him. But he then made a covenant with God to spare his life. To God be the glory, he survived to pass his 64th birthday.

The whole auditorium was thrown into laughter and joy when the 64 years old Playwright did arm pressing on stage. He ended the show with a spectacular song performance from Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand’s DREAM BIG song.

Uncle Ebo Whyte read statistics at the University of Ghana, Legon and he is known for being one of the best playwrights in Ghana and beyond.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Vs Nigeria: I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria
Video: "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger Video "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger
Haters: My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics Haters My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics
Joey B: ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper
I Miss You: Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car
Anita Afriyie: Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S

Recommended Videos

James Gardiner: I will never break the heart of any woman - Actor James Gardiner I will never break the heart of any woman - Actor
Shatta Wale: Artist picks up baby mama after church; Tells her he loves her Shatta Wale Artist picks up baby mama after church; Tells her he loves her
Celebrity News: I struggled to kiss Tonto Dikeh on set – James Gardiner reveals Celebrity News I struggled to kiss Tonto Dikeh on set – James Gardiner reveals



Top Articles

1 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8bullet
2 I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his...bullet
3 Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.Sbullet
4 John Dumelo Actor dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
5 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational...bullet
6 Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odobullet
7 Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and...bullet
8 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African printsbullet
9 Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapperbullet
10 Photos 5 Ghanaian celebrities spotted with expensive carsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Video Daddy Lumba Jnr runs to Bishop Obinimbullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet

Celebrities

Captain Planet
Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Captain Planet
Singer Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys
People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Actress People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”
Rapper Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”