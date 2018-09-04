Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise songs on stage

news

Renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte over the weekend took to the stage to enact his spectacular one-man stage performance titled ‘A Crazy Ride’

Speaking to patrons of the show before his performance at the National Theatre, the Roverman Production CEO said, “I will do something I have never done before to honor and thank my God and to celebrate life”.

When Uncle Ebo Whyte took over the stage, he thrilled fans with sensational performances from different angles of his life. He performed various songs including a song from King Promise’s ‘CCTV’, Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’ and Lucky Dube’s ‘Back to My Roots’ among others.

He also revealed that there were several prophecies concerning his life, which indicated that death is nearer to him. But he then made a covenant with God to spare his life. To God be the glory, he survived to pass his 64th birthday.

The whole auditorium was thrown into laughter and joy when the 64 years old Playwright did arm pressing on stage. He ended the show with a spectacular song performance from Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand’s DREAM BIG song.

Uncle Ebo Whyte read statistics at the University of Ghana, Legon and he is known for being one of the best playwrights in Ghana and beyond.

Watch video below: