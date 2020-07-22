The Ghanaian actress marked her birthday a few days ago and she received a cake designed as her backside. The cake caught the attention of netizens who subjected her to trolling over how Hajia 4 Real and Nana Aba received Range Rovers as birthday presents.

Efia Odo received an ass cake as birthday gift

Efia has now responded to these trolls in a tweet she described them as 'pathetic miserable people'. According to the actress, the same people who are trolling her would have said she slept around for the car should she have gotten one.

She dragged her trolls in a tweet which reads "I didn’t get a car for my birthday but if I did y’all would’ve been the same people saying that I had to fuck for it. It’s so sad that y’all worship material things to the core that if someone doesn’t have it you make fun of them. Pathetic miserable people".