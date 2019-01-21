According to the American Rapper, there were times that he spent about $30, 000 on just dinner continuously for some time until he visited the Bank one day and he was told he had nothing.

The “Sh*t Is Real” rapper in an interview disclosed that his luxurious lifestyle was not only about expensive dinners with some few friends around but sometimes, he hires private jets to other states for some petty reasons. Fat Joe added that there was a time that his Private Jets bill hit over half a million in just one month.

However, the “Slow Down” rapper isn’t excited about his past extravagant lifestyle and he has narrated how it all rather got him broke.

Hear more from shocking revelations from Fat Joe, in the video below and advise yourself if you are in your "Make It Rain" days too.