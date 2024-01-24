Forget Black Stars, it's time to focus on Ghana's national female teams - Naa Ashorkor

"It’s time to focus on the female teams. The Black Princesses have qualified for the U20 Women’s World Cup. Last year the Black Queens won all their games except one. Give them the funding they need, give them the support," Naa Ashorkor said in a tweet.

The unexpected exit of the Black Stars from AFCON has sparked conversations about the future of Ghanaian football.

Naa Ashorkor's call for increased support for female teams comes as a timely reminder that success in football is not solely determined by the male squads. The achievements of the Black Princesses and the remarkable performance of the Black Queens last year showcase the potential and prowess of Ghanaian female footballers.

While the disappointment of the Black Stars' AFCON exit is palpable, Ashorkor sees it as an opportunity to redirect attention towards the successes of the female teams. Her appeal underscores the importance of recognizing and investing in the talent that exists within the female football community in Ghana.

Last year, the Black Queens demonstrated their strength and determination by winning all their games except one. Ashorkor believes that providing the necessary funding and support to these teams will not only help them excel on the global stage but also contribute to the overall development of women's football in the country.

As conversations around gender equality in sports gain momentum globally, Ashorkor's call resonates with the broader movement advocating for equal opportunities for female athletes.

