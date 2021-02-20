Harington’s representative Marianna Shafran has confirmed that the couple have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Although Shafran refused to divulge further details, she said the couple are “very very happy!”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Leslie first showed off her baby pump to the public back in September in Make Magazine’s “Bold Issue”.

She and her husband first met on the set of “Game of Thrones” in 2012, where they played onscreen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Their relationship grew from strength to strength, with the pair officially tying the knot in June 2018.

Their wedding was held at the bride’s ancestral castle in Scotland, with “Game of Thrones” co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke all in attendance.

Well, Harington and Leslie are now parents, just under two years since they got married.