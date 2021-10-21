Ghana police invites Nana Romeo over Shatta Wale shooting prophecy on his show (VIDEO)

The man of God, real name Bishop Stephen Akwasi dished out the prophecy on Tuesday, September 28 during the interview in the video below.

Jesus Ahoufe and Shatta Wale have been arrested and remanded after the dancehall act on 18th October falsely claimed that he was shot. According to him, he created the fake news to draw attention to the prophecy that left him traumatized.

To continue investigation into the report that has caused fear and panic, the Ghana Police have requested Accra FM to submit a video of the interview.

"The Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department (AR/RCID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating a case of Publication of False News involving accused Bishop Steven Akwasi Appiah," the police said in a letter sighted by pulse.com.gh.

The letter detailed that "on 28/9/2021, the accused made a statement on the programme, "Ayecko Ayeeko" on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Romeo Ansah that, a popular Ghanaian dance hall artist called Charles will be attacked and shot dead on 18/10/2021 as a popular South African musician, Lucky Dube was killed in the year 2007".

"We would appreciate if you could release a copy of the video recording of the programme to us to assist in our investigation. We also request that you release the host of the Programme, mentioned above to report to us on Friday, 22/10/2021 at 10.00 am to also assist us in this investigation"

"We thank you in anticipation of your co-operation in this matter," the letter concluded.

