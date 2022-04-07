Ghanaian lady goes viral for joining 'Kwaku The Traveller' challenge (WATCH)

Other TikTokers have since been hopping on the trend and one curvaceous Ghanaian lady, identified as Sheena Gakpe, has taken it to another level.

Sheena joined the 'Kwaku The Traveller' challenge on TikTok and now, her video has gone viral beyond the video-sharing platform after she shared it on Twitter. Tweeps find the video fascinating after realizing the shocking weight Sheena carries behind her.

This became obvious after 30 seconds into the video when the Ghanaian lady turned her back to the camera. That part of the video has since become a talking that has since the video trending in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.

In less than 24 hours, the post captioned "who sent me ? Huh ,I’m feeling cold," has gathered over 2800 retweets and over 1000 comments.

"Hope these people know they were chosen by God to carry this responsibility. So they should carry it with the utmost prestige. They are strategically placed in every culture to regulate the happy genes in their people. In short, God spazzed," a tweep, @Timithegoat wrote after chancing on the video.

The single released 6 days ago by the 20-year-old Ghanaian musician is already chalking an unprecedented success.

The song has debuted on Apple Music's global chart at number 76 a few days ago and Checks by pulse.com.gh show that it has climbed up in the chart today and resting at the 57th position.

'Kwaku The Traveller' has also been number on Ghana Apple Music and eventually landed at the top spot on Nigeria Apple Music too.

This becomes a historic feat that no Ghanaian musician has achieved in recent times, especially when Ghanaian music industry stakeholders have been keen to see Ghanaian songs penetrate the Nigerian music scene.

Often, it is Nigerian songs that are always dominating music charts in Ghana but Black Sherif has proved that the tables can change if the right strings are pulled.