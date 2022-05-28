'Ghosts are chasing me, pray for me' - actor cries out after marking birthday in cemetery

During the birthday ceremony, the actor’s girlfriend collapsed while he was about to propose to her. This happened after Remes Kay came out of a coffin to propose to her.

Speaking about matters arrising from his awkward birthday celebration, he said “I didn’t want to talk about it, but let me use this opportunity so that if someone has any prayers or help, they can offer it".

"I brought out a ring to propose to my girlfriend. When I brought out the ring and kneeled in front of her and asked, ‘Will you marry me? She crossed her arms across her chest and collapsed,” Samuel Nkrumah told GhPage.

He said, “Yes, he agreed to lie (in the coffin) because if you don’t make the things you do look real, anyone who sees it will call it a joke. But if you make it as real as you want it to be, you have to get all the needed props. We know that we are going to the cemetery, we can’t go without a coffin… so as we are going there to celebrate a birthday, we need to go with a coffin too.”

Sharing how the act has been affecting him, he said now "when I sleep, I feel I have left my body, and someone is leading me back into my room. I hear noises like someone shaking my door, trying to open it. Sometimes feels like someone is relentlessly looking for me, calling out my name.

"This morning, someone opened my door and said come along, they are waiting for us. When I opened my curtains, I saw two people standing outside with their backs facing me. So I have called my pastor, but he’s not picking up my calls.