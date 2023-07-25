God is punishing VGMA for denying me Most Popular Song of the Year award - Patapaa

Born Justice Amoah, the singer revealed that he strongly felt that God had placed a curse on the VGMA organizers as a consequence of their actions during the awards ceremony. He expressed his belief that the perceived curse was a form of punishment for causing him pain during the event.

"I can see that God has placed a curse on the organizers of VGMA because of what they did to me. I don't want to go far," he pointed out during the interview.

Although Patapaa refrained from divulging further details on the matter, he emphasized that the concept of a curse in this context meant facing consequences for inflicting pain upon someone else. He chose not to elaborate further but stood by his belief.

During the interview, Patapaa cited the Amakye Dede controversy as an example to support his claim. According to him, Amakye Dede was allegedly coerced into crowning Kuami Eugene as his successor, even though he was not prepared to do so.

"I would want to use Amakye Dede's issue as an example, but I don't want to say it. They forced Amakye Dede to crown someone when he was not ready to do that," Patapaa added.

In 2018, Patapaa's song "One Corner" became a sensation, reaching audiences beyond Ghana's borders. Despite being nominated for the VGMA alongside prominent musicians such as Ebony, KiDi, Kwami Eugene, Joe Mettle, and Captain Planet, Patapaa faced disappointment when he lost the award.