In a candid interview on Hitz FM, Patapaa expressed his lingering disappointment over the 2018 VGMA, where he lost the coveted Most Popular Song of the Year award to Fancy Gadam's "Total Cheat."
God is punishing VGMA for denying me Most Popular Song of the Year award - Patapaa
Ghanaian artiste Patapaa Amisty, famous for his viral hit track "One Corner," has recently hinted at the possibility of a divine curse being placed upon Charterhouse, the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Recommended articles
Born Justice Amoah, the singer revealed that he strongly felt that God had placed a curse on the VGMA organizers as a consequence of their actions during the awards ceremony. He expressed his belief that the perceived curse was a form of punishment for causing him pain during the event.
"I can see that God has placed a curse on the organizers of VGMA because of what they did to me. I don't want to go far," he pointed out during the interview.
Although Patapaa refrained from divulging further details on the matter, he emphasized that the concept of a curse in this context meant facing consequences for inflicting pain upon someone else. He chose not to elaborate further but stood by his belief.
During the interview, Patapaa cited the Amakye Dede controversy as an example to support his claim. According to him, Amakye Dede was allegedly coerced into crowning Kuami Eugene as his successor, even though he was not prepared to do so.
"I would want to use Amakye Dede's issue as an example, but I don't want to say it. They forced Amakye Dede to crown someone when he was not ready to do that," Patapaa added.
In 2018, Patapaa's song "One Corner" became a sensation, reaching audiences beyond Ghana's borders. Despite being nominated for the VGMA alongside prominent musicians such as Ebony, KiDi, Kwami Eugene, Joe Mettle, and Captain Planet, Patapaa faced disappointment when he lost the award.
Following the VGMA loss, Patapaa openly criticized the awards board, accusing them of accepting bribes to award artists who did not deserve recognition. His frustration led him to vow not to accept any nominations from VGMA in the future.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh